Lautaro Martinez, the Argentine national team star, has taken the lead in the Italian Serie A goal scorers chart after scoring a brace in Inter Milan’s impressive 4-0 victory over Fiorentina.

Martinez has been in fantastic form for Inter Milan this season, and his performance on Sunday night was exceptional. He started in the attack alongside Marcus Thuram, and both players found the back of the net.

Inter Milan took the lead with Marcus Thuram’s goal in the 23rd minute, assisted by Federico Dimarco. Martinez then doubled the lead in the 53rd minute with an assist from Marcus Thuram. Hakan Calhanoglu added another goal in the 58th minute, and Martinez completed his brace in the 74th minute to seal the 4-0 win.

With this performance, Martinez has become the top scorer in the Italian Serie A with 5 goals, surpassing Olivier Giroud of AC Milan, who has 4 goals, and Victor Osimhen with 3 goals.

In simpler terms, Lautaro Martinez is now the leading goal scorer in Serie A with 5 goals, overtaking Giroud and Osimhen, thanks to his impressive brace in Inter Milan’s 4-0 win over Fiorentina.

