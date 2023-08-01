Lauren James Wins the player of the match award for the 2nd time running after display in 6-1 win

England’s Women’s World Cup campaign continues to gain momentum as they convincingly defeated China 6-1, securing top spot in Group D and setting up a last-16 clash against Nigeria.

The match was marked by an outstanding performance from Lauren James, who was awarded the Player of the Match accolade for her exceptional display.

The Lionesses wasted no time in taking the lead, with Alessia Russo netting just four minutes into the game. Lauren Hemp doubled the advantage midway through the first half, and the stage was set for Lauren James to shine. The Chelsea forward showed her brilliance with a fantastic finish, extending England’s lead to 3-0 before the break.

However, James’s night was far from over. She demonstrated her goal-scoring prowess with another impressive strike, but it was disallowed for an offside against Lucy Bronze. However, she wasn’t deterred, and soon after, she volleyed home with style, reaffirming England’s three-goal cushion.

China managed to pull one back from the penalty spot early in the second half, but their efforts were quickly dampened by James’s continued brilliance. The young attacker nearly completed a hat-trick, but another incredible goal was chalked off earlier in the match.

Chelsea’s Lauren James left a lasting impression on the field, finishing the game with the most dribbles, along with two goals and three assists. Her remarkable contribution was crucial in England’s dominant victory against the 14th-ranked team in the world.

England’s convincing win secured them the top spot in Group D, and they now eagerly anticipate their last-16 clash against Nigeria

