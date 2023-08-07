Lauren James has deactivated her comment sections on social media after Red card incident

England star player and Chelsea women’s forward, Lauren James has deactivated the comments section on her Instagram and Twitter accounts following an unfortunate incident during the Women’s World Cup match against Nigeria. The game ended in a goalless draw after 120 minutes, with England eventually winning through a penalty shoot-out.

In the 85th minute of the match, Lauren James received a yellow card for stepping on Nigeria’s defender, Michelle Alozie. However, after a Video Assistant Referee review, the referee upgraded the card to a red one which resulted in her dismissal from the game.

The red card incident seemed to have taken a toll on James, as she was visibly marked out of the game and showed signs of frustration on the pitch. To cope with the aftermath, she decided to turn off the comment sections on her previous posts on both Twitter and Instagram.

While it is essential for players to face the consequences of their actions on the field, it is also understandable that they may need some space and time away from social media amid such challenges. Her move to deactivate the comment sections can be seen as a way to protect her mental well being and focus on her future performances on the pitch.

Ugocanwrite (

)