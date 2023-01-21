SPORT

Latest News: Dani Alves denied bail by judge after alleged sexual assault on a Lady

Dani Alves had prepared before a judge in Barcelona on Friday, after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman in the city of Barcelona in Spain. The incident was said to have occurred in a night club in Barcelona on December 30th of last year.

Dani Alves, age 39 is the second most capped player in the history of Brazil and also he holds the record as the player with the highest number of titles in football.

On Friday 20th of January 2023,a Spanish judge has ordered that the Brazilian player should be jailed without bail over an alleged sexual assault on a woman in Barcelona night party. According to a spokesperson for the local Mossos D’Esquadra force; Dani Alves was arrested by the Spanish police and was taken to court where a judge would decide in his case but unfortunately for him, the judge didn’t grant him bail even after he denied any wrong doing.

The alleged victim of the sexual assault whose name is yet to be Known at the time of writing this, told the Spanish police that the Brazilian international Dani Alves touched her underwear without her consent in the night of December 30th, in a night party at Barcelona.

Alves in response to this allegations told Antenna 3 Tv in an interview he granted earlier this month, that he was at the party dancing and having good time with his friends and can’t remember seeing the woman and doesn’t know her.

Alves played for Barcelona from 2008- to 2016 and briefly returned to the Spanish team for the 2021/22 season.

He has played for the Brazil national team since 2006, making 126 appearances and scoring eight goals. He has also played for Paris St-Germain and Turin before he returned back to Barcelona.

This will be an affront on his personality if he’s found guilty of the charges labelled against him.

