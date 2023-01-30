Last Major Titles Won By Premier League’s Top 6 Clubs And The Year They Won Them

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspurs are the 2 clubs among the Premier league Top 6 Clubs that haven’t won any Major title in a long time. Manchester United haven’t won any title in 6 years while Tottenham Hotspurs haven’t won any major title in 15 years.

Despite the drought that these clubs have suffered, they have all, at a time, celebrated winning a major title. We’ll take a look at the last major titles won by Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspurs.

1. Liverpool

The Reds are the Premier league club that recently won a major title. The Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Manchester City at the beginning of this season to win the FA Community Shield.

2. Manchester City

At the end of last season, Manchester United won the English Premier League, after surviving a scare from Liverpool, who challenged the Citizens for the League title till the last day of the 2021/22 season.

3. Chelsea

Earlier last season, Chelsea completed Football after winning the FIFA Club World Cup. It was the only title that the West London club hasn’t won, and their Former Manager Thomas Tuchel led them to it in the middle east, during the 2021/22 season.

4. Arsenal

The FA Community Shield is the last major title that the Gunners won. They defeated Liverpool to win it in at the beginning of the 2020/21 Season.

5. Manchester United

The last major title won by the Red Devils is the Europa league under Jose Mourinho in the 2016/17 season.

6. Tottenham Hotspur

The last major title won by Tottenham Hotspurs is the EFL Cup during the 2007/08 season.

