Laser spotted on Luka Modric face before missing his penalty against Al Ahly last night.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men reached the finals of the FIFA Club World Cup tournament after goals from Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas secured a 4-1 victory over Egyptian side, Al Ahly in Wednesday night.

With the scoreline 2-1 in favour of Real Madrid, the La Liga giants, were awarded a penalty in 85th minute to extend their lead after Vinicius Junior was brought down in the opposition box.

Croatia national team captain, Luka Modric stepped up to take the penalty following the absence of Real Madrid captain, Karim Benzema and missed as it was well saved by Al Ahly goalkeeper, Mohamed El-Shenawy.

However, before Luka Modric missed a chance to extend Real Madrid lead, three minutes from regulation time the penalty spot. laser lights were spotted on his face.

Despite losing the penalty, Rodrygo and Arribas completed a comfortable win in stoppage time.

The defending Champions League Champions, Real Madrid will now face Saudi Arabian outfit, Al Hilal in the final in Rabat on Saturday.

