Laporta: We still need a lot of work, a lot of dedication and a lot of commitment

The FC Barcelona president, grateful for his invitation to the Gran Gala MD, applauded the great performance of the team and stressed that at the beginning of the season he would have taken the situation for granted.

Joan Laporta, president of FC Barcelona, was one of the guests of honor at the 75th Gran Gala MD and was very satisfied with the performance of the FC Barcelona first team, especially after the win against Sevilla (3-0) that allowed Xavi Hernandez’s team to move eight points clear of Real Madrid at the top of the standings. Laporta did not consider LaLiga to be over, but hopes that the squad can maintain its high level in the final stretch of the season.

“We are doing well and we would have signed it at the beginning to reach the halfway point of the championship and be with 53 points and eight points behind second. What happens is that we still need a lot of work, a lot of dedication and a lot of commitment. Xavi is doing an excellent job, the truth is that he took the team at a moment of maximum difficulty and he is also putting together a series of players in a fantastic way. Commitment and team spirit”, said Laporta before the start of the Gran Gala MD, while the president also thanked for the invitation and pointed out that “the place is fantastic and there is a great atmosphere”.

