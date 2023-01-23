Lampard’s sack explains why being a football legend does not mean you will succeed as a coach

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Everton have reportedly dismissed Frank Lampard as their manager following his poor run of games as the Merseyside club was left languishing in the relegation zone on the league table. Meanwhile, Lampard’s sack has explained why being a football legend doesn’t secure you will be a success as a football manager.

The Premier League legend started his coaching career at Derby County when he took them from 5th to 6th. Following that performance, he was appointed as Chelsea’s coach at the beginning of the 2019/20 season. Lampard took Chelsea from 3rd to 4th.

Finally, at Everton, he spent 12 months and took the club from 16th to 19th which has resulted in his sack today.

However, his awful performance at Everton just like the two previous clubs managed shows that the fact he is a successful footballer doesn’t mean he will be successful as a coach.

No doubts that Lampard has shown his quality as a manager but it takes a top mentality plus hard work for any coach to be successful in the Premier League. Nevertheless, Lampard will learn from his sack today and try to improve his management quality before taking another job.

LatestNew10 (

)