Lampard Tenders Note to Everton Fans Following Dismissal from the Club

Despite having a rewarding and enjoyable career as a football player with his remarkable days being at Chelsea as the club midfielder, Frank Lampard’s days as a manager has been one with mixed feelings.

His days at Chelsea saw him being fired in the second season by the club despite securing top four finish in his first season at the club, an incredible achievement for the club then because of the transfer ban previously laid on them.

However, with his most recent dismissal being at Everton after being sacked by the Merseyside club, the English international has tendered an emotional note.

He detailed in the note amazing moments he was able to have with the Toffees, especially the emphatic comeback victory against Crystal Palace.

Lampard’s next club as a football fan cannot be discerned yet but most football fans especially Chelsea fans who witnessed his glorious days as a player will necessarily want him to excel as a manager.

