Lampard Sacked: Why Alex Iwobi Will Be Grateful To Lampard

Everton football club have sacked their first team coach, Frank Lampard after some strings of defeats and poor results. While the club’s decision is for the interest of the club, one player who will be very grateful to Frank Lampard is Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Alex Iwobi.

During the reign of Spanish tactician, Rafa Benitez, Alex Iwobi was always ignored during selection. He sat out most of the games and a times, he brings him on to try out some new tactical approach. But things changed after Lampard took over early last year.

The former Chelsea midfielder brought in Alex Iwobi into the first eleven. He first played him in the right wing back position. Alex Iwobi repaid the confidence by performing well. Due to his performance, Alex Iwobi became fans’ favorite at Goodison Park.

Lampard later switched him to his favorite attacking midfield position where he has played very well this season and even got nominated for the Premier league player of the month award.

