Real Madrid 2-1 Getafe

Jude Bellingham’s time in Madrid has been nothing short of fantastic so far. He recently scored a last-minute winning goal against Getafe, which was his fifth goal in just four games. The match was particularly significant as it marked the grand reopening of the iconic Bernabeu stadium. Getafe’s Borja Mayoral surprised the crowd by scoring an early goal, and Madrid had to work hard throughout the match before finally securing a victory.

Real Madrid had a big celebration for the grand reopening of their Santiago Bernabeu stadium, which had recently undergone renovations. They marked the occasion with a well-earned 2-1 victory over Getafe, thanks to a last-minute goal scored by Jude Bellingham, their newest star player. The renovation process cost around £862 million, as reported. Due to these changes, Real Madrid had to play their first three matches of the Liga season away from their home stadium. However, they were able to secure three wins in a row before finally playing their first home game in Madrid.

Real Sociedad 5-3 Granada

Real Sociedad had a great victory over Granada, winning 5-3. This win was their first of the season and also extended their unbeaten home record to 12 games.

At the beginning of the new season, Real Sociedad had three consecutive draws, which was their worst start since the David Moyes era in 2015/16. However, they quickly gained an advantage when Takefusa Kubo scored an early goal with the help of Brais Méndez. Despite a little stumble at the edge of the box, Kubo remained composed and found the bottom corner of the net.

Even though they had the initial advantage, Real Sociedad couldn’t manage to double their lead. At the 35-minute mark, Granada got a lucky equalizer. Gerard Gumbau’s corner went into the six-yard box and with a deflection from Robin Le Normand, the ball ended up crossing the line as an own-goal. But rather than being discouraged, this setback motivated Real Sociedad, and just before halftime, Kubo scored his second goal of the game. His shot took a deflection and found the top corner, making it 2-1.

Laliga Table

Clean sheets

Top Scorers

