LALIGA: Table And Match Reviews After All Sunday’s Matches In Spain

Barcelona earned their first win of the new Spanish LaLiga season on Sunday following their convincing 2-0 win over Cadiz at Estadio Olimpico.

After a goalless first half where they failed to find the back of the net after so many clear-cut chances, the Catalans broke the deadlock of the fascinating encounter in the 82nd minute when Pedri scored the first goal of the game before Ferran Torres’s last-gasp strike sealed the victory for the hosts.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid and Real Betis played out a goalless draw in their game of the new Spanish LaLiga season on Sunday evening, at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Both sides entered the clash off the back of their opening games’ success and they were looking for another victory to maintain their impressive start to the campaign. However, the game failed to produce a winner as both teams fired blank to share the spills.

Check out the full results below:

Check out the latest Spanish LaLiga Table below:

