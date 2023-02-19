LaLiga Table After Barcelona Won 2-0, Atletico Won 1-0, and Sevilla Drew 1-1

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spanish La Liga resumed once more after midweek games, which saw some of the Spanish teams play in UEFA competitions. Barcelona settled for a draw with Manchester United, while Sevilla was able to grab a comfortable win against PSV in the Europa League. During the weekend, Real Sociedad opened the weekend games with a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo.

Later in the day, Real Betis grabbed a crucial three points against Real Valladolid which boasted their hope of qualifying for European competition next season. Villarreal fell to a humiliating defeat against Mallorca, while Real Madrid won 2-0 against Osasuna.

On Sunday the clash resumed with Elche and Espanyol, while Sevilla dropped points against Rayo Vallecano. Atletico Madrid grabbed a narrow win against Bilbao at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Barcelona returned to winning ways against Cadiz football club, with Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski, and a goal was able to hand the Catalans eight points clear of Real Madrid.

