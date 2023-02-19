SPORT

LaLiga Table After Barcelona Won 2-0, Atletico Won 1-0, and Sevilla Drew 1-1

The Spanish La Liga resumed once more after midweek games, which saw some of the Spanish teams play in UEFA competitions. Barcelona settled for a draw with Manchester United, while Sevilla was able to grab a comfortable win against PSV in the Europa League. During the weekend, Real Sociedad opened the weekend games with a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo. 

Later in the day, Real Betis grabbed a crucial three points against Real Valladolid which boasted their hope of qualifying for European competition next season. Villarreal fell to a humiliating defeat against Mallorca, while Real Madrid won 2-0 against Osasuna. 

On Sunday the clash resumed with Elche and Espanyol, while Sevilla dropped points against Rayo Vallecano. Atletico Madrid grabbed a narrow win against Bilbao at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. 

Barcelona returned to winning ways against Cadiz football club, with Sergi Roberto and Robert Lewandowski, and a goal was able to hand the Catalans eight points clear of Real Madrid.

