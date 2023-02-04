Lagos City Marathon organizers announce bigger prize money for 2024

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The organizers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon have announced a cash prize increase starting with the 2024 edition of the annual event. The Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited, Bukola Olopade stated this at a pre-event programme held in Lagos on Friday.

Olopade who expressed his joy over the growth of the road race said the new target was within reach. He told the audience that the race which had grown to a gold-label marathon within eight years needed incentives to attractive all the high-profile runners from across the world.

Olopade said, “Tomorrow these athletes seated here will be running a gold-label marathon. This is huge as this has been achieved within eight years. Our major sponsor had teased me to announce this prize increase with the word ‘may or might’ but I have the privilege to announce to you that the top prize will go up from the next edition in 2024. It is no longer a ‘may or might’ thinking but yes, the prize is going up.

“It is a very big event now and we hope to attract very large number of the high-profile runners to Lagos.”

The Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon is holding Saturday, February 4 in Lagos, Nigeria with $50,000 as the top prize. Olopade, however, did not state categorically how much would be added with the planned increase.

A total of 50,000 athletes are listed for the race that starts from the National Stadium in Surulere through Gbagada and the Third Mainland Bridge to Victoria Island. The number includes 76 foreign runners from 22 countries and Nigerians.

Among the world-class foreign runners billed to take part in this race is Kenya’s John Komen, who won the 2019 Athens Marathon at a time of 2:16:34. There is also Hayla Worku who ran 2:07:32 at the Houston Marathon where he emerged champion in 2014.

