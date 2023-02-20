La Liga top scorers 2022-23: Players in Pichichi race, why is it called Pichichi?

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Real Madrid’s star striker ran away with the Pichichi last season, but there is plenty of competition for that prize this term.

The 2022–23 season will see the prolific skill set of Polish striker Robert Lewandowski join the mix at Barcelona alongside established stars like Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema.

La Liga has always been replete with elite forwards. Given that they are both highly accomplished scorers, that duo is expected to engage in an epic struggle for dominance in Spain.

Who will win the award for the best marksman among the many others who are vying for it? Players like Antoine Griezmann and Vinicius Junior are eager to don their shooting boots. We provide you with a comprehensive list of La Liga’s top scorers for the 2022–2023 campaign.

Who finished as La Liga top goal scorer last season?

For only the second time in 13 years did a player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo lead the Liga in goals scored during the 2021–22 season, with Karim Benzema following in the footsteps of Luis Suarez.

The star of Real Madrid was in magnificent form as he guided the Blancos to both a domestic and Champions League championship.

The France international scored 27 goals in the league, earning him the coveted Pichichi Trophy, and he left a pursuing group, including Celta Vigo forward Iago Aspas, nine goals behind him.

Why is the Liga Golden Boot called the Pichichi Trophy?

Leading sports publication Marca presents a significant personal honor to the highest goal scorer in Spain’s premier division.

The award, which is not formally recognized by La Liga, is named in honor of Rafael “Pichichi” Moreno, a former striker for Athletic Club who played in the 1910s and 1920s.

From 1952–1953, the Trofeo Pichichi has been given out annually, and all top scorers from previous seasons have been crowned Pichichi champions in the past.

Hugo Sanchez and Alfredo Di Stefano of Real Madrid are two other prominent figures on a list of other multiple winners. Barcelona legend Messi has won the award the most times, with his record-breaking performances at Camp Nou helping him to earn eight Golden Boots.

