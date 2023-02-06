La Liga Table & Match Review After Yesterday’s Games As Real Madrid Lost 1-0 & Barca Won 3-0

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spanish La Liga was in action yesterday and we saw Mallorca hosted Real Madrid, Girona hosted Valencia, Real Sociedad hosted Valladolid and Barcelona hosted Sevilla. Let’s go over how this four games went down yesterday.

* Mallorca 1-0 Real Madrid

Real Madrid faced Mallorca yesterday hoping to close the gap on Barcelona. The Spaniards were missing two key players in Eder Militao and Karim Benzema, and Thibaut Courtois pulled out of the warm-up. It was looking bad for Ancelotti’s men even before the game began. The hosts got off to a fast start, and took the lead after Nacho Fernandez’s header from Dani Rodrguez’s cross looped over Lunin and into his own net 13 minutes in.

After falling behind, Madrid pressed for an equalizer, but the hosts held firm and turned the game into a true battle. Vincius Jnior earned the visitors’ best chance in the second half in the 58th minute, when he reached a long ball first before being caught by Predrag Rajkovi.

However, the goalkeeper made amends for his error by making a spectacular save to deny Marco Asensio’s penalty. Later, Mariano Diaz and Rüdiger came agonizingly close to scoring. Mallorca had a difficult second half, but they were able to hold on to their one-goal lead and secure their fourth consecutive home league win.

* Girona 1-0 Valencia

Valencia’s poor form continued yesterday as they were defeated 1-0 by Girona. The first half of the game was extremely exciting, with both teams attempting to take the lead. Girona striker Valentin Castellano had the first major chance, but his shot went wide of the Valencia goal. The visitors responded with a chance of their own, but Samuel Lino’s shot from distance was also wide. The hosts were more eager to take the lead, creating two clear-cut chances before halftime. As the second half began, they maintained their form, and we appear to be the team that will take all three points. In the 63rd minute, substitute Rodrigo Riquelme’s cross found Borja Garia, who fired home from just outside the penalty area to give his side the lead. Valencia grew into the game and pressed for an equalizer, but the hosts were able to keep their lead until the end.

* Real Sociedad 0-1 Valladolid

Real Valladolid won their second consecutive league game against Real Sociedad yesterday, thanks to Cyle Larin. After a goalless first half, the visitor came into the second half determined to take the lead, and they did so in the 73rd minute through Larin. They maintained their excellent form and were able to maintain their lead in the final minutes of the game. The visitors’ victory was significant because it allowed them to move four points clear of relegation.

* Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla

Barcelona went into the game knowing that a win would put them eight points clear at the top of La Liga following Real Madrid’s loss to Mallorca. They had a great start, and were able to dominate their opponent. Despite having the majority of the ball, Barcelona struggled to create clear-cut chances in he first half. They came into the second half knowing what they needed to do and were able to capitalize on a poor Sevilla side that couldn’t keep possession of the ball or defend crosses, and goals from Alba, Gavi, and Raphinha gave them a deserved 3-0 victory.

Here is how the table looks like after yesterday’s results;

Blogger30 (

)