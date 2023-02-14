La Liga Table & Match Review After Real Sociedad Won 3-2 To Close The Gap On Real Madrid & Barcelona

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the Spanish La Liga fixtures yesterday, we saw Espanyol take on Real Sociedad. Let’s go over how that game played out.

* Espanyol 2-3 Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad came into this game knowing that a win over relegation-threatened Espanyol would bring them within three points of second-placed Real Madrid. The visitors got off to a good start, and after a few attempts, they took the lead when Takefusa Kubo struck a blistering shot in the 23rd minute. Following the opening goal, Srloth and Brais Mendez both came close to doubling Real Sociedad’s lead.

Coming into the second half, Real Sociedad doubled their lead through Srloth after just six minutes of play. Thirteen minutes later, a third goal was scored after Kubo’s cross caused Leandro Cabrera, the hosts captain, to deflect a header into his own goal.

The home team fought back in the final third of the game, and were able to score twice in the space of 13 minutes, thanks to goals from Sergi Darder and Brian Olivan, but it wasn’t enough to get them a point at final time.

* Here is how the table looks like after Real Sociedad defeated Espanyol 3-2 yesterday;

