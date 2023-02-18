La Liga Table After Today’s Matches as Real Madrid close the gap on Barca in the Title Race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The first half was played at a fairly slow tempo, with not much action at either end. Real’s best opportunity came when Vinicius pounced on a poor back pass from Moncayola, but Herrera made a good save from close range. Budimir had the best chance of the half for Osasuna, but he couldn’t hit the target from the edge of the box.

There were three yellow cards in the final minutes of the half after Vinicius and Moncayola started to go at one another, ending with a booking for each of them as the first period ended goalless.

The second half started the same way but Real finally got their breakthrough in the 78th minute as Vinicius assisted Valverde for a simple finish. Vinicius thought he scored 10 minutes later but VAR disallowed it only for Asensio to make it 2-0 in the 92nd minute and secure the win for Los Blancos.

Osasuna remain in 10th place following the loss while Real move five points behind Barcelona, who have a game in hand. Los Rojillos travel to Sevilla for their next league game while Real face Liverpool in the Champions League before the Madrid Derby next weekend.

