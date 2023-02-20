La Liga Table After Today’s Matches as Barcelona won to extend their lead in the title race

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Barcelona re-establish their eight-point lead over Real Madrid by beating Cadiz 2-0

The Blaugrana failed to build on their half-time advantage – given to them when Lewandowski followed up Roberto’s tap-in with a driven finish, but they held out for yet another clean sheet.

Cadiz twice went twice late on, hitting the post through Ramos and Lozano, but a combination of good fortune and some strong work from Ter Stegen means LaLiga’s leaders have still conceded just seven goals this season.

The Catalan giants will turn their attention to Thursday UEFA Europa League clash against Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United at the Threatre of Dreams after the first leg ended in a thrilling 2-2 draw at Camp Nou as they aim to qualify for the next round, while Cadiz will host Rayo Vallecano in the Spanish La Liga later this weekend.

Checkout the Full La Liga Table Below After Barcelona Won to extend their lead at the top;

