La Liga Table after Today’s Games as Real Madrid secures their third straight win of the season

Madrid’s start to the season remains unblemished as they secured a hard-fought victory against Celta with a late goal scoredby Bellingham.

The game wasn’t short of action as Strand Larsen appeared to have gifted the hosts a dream start merely three minutes into the match.

However, the jubilation was short-lived, as VAR intervened, ruling out the goal due to a foul on Kepa during the preceding build-up. Not to be outdone, Joselu of Celta also faced disappointment as his goal was disallowed due to a clear offside just before halftime.

The second half witnessed Madrid intensify their offensive efforts, and their persistence paid off when Rodrygo was fouled by Villar, resulting in a penalty opportunity.

Despite the stumble, the Celta keeper redeemed himself by successfully saving the spot-kick. The defining moment of the match came in the 81st minute when Bellingham capitalized on a corner, heading the ball into the net from close range, securing a crucial three points for his team.

With this victory, Madrid maintains a flawless record of three wins in as many matches, securing their position at the summit of the league table.

Their next game is against Getafe, while Celta’s pursuit of their first win of the season continues, leaving their manager, eager for a triumph in their upcoming match against Almeria.

Below is current La Liga Table;

