La Liga Table after Real Madrid secured a 3-1 to continue their fine start to the 23/24 campaign.

Real Madrid secured a comeback victory against Almeria at the electrifying Power Horse Stadium.

The game began with an early advantage for the hosts, as Sergio Arribas netted a goal in the third minute, However, the turning point arrived courtesy of the exceptional Jude Bellingham, whose remarkable performance earned him the spotlight.

Bellingham’s masterful brace not only equalized the scoreboard but also shifted the momentum of the match in Real Madrid’s favor, the England midfielder’s impact didn’t stop there.

Displaying his versatility, Bellingham transitioned into an adept provider, setting up Vinicius Junior’s crucial goal that solidified Real Madrid’s triumph. The victory marked Carlo Ancelotti’s squad’s second consecutive win in LaLiga this season.

Looking ahead, both teams are will turn their attention to their forthcoming challenges in LaLiga. Real Madrid, riding high on their perfect start to the campaign, are set to face Celta Vigo on Friday in a bid to maintain their winning streak.

Meanwhile, Almeria will be seeking redemption and their first points of the season as they lock horns with Cadiz the following day.

Below is the Current La Liga Table;

Charlesayor (

)