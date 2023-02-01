La Liga Table after Barcelona won 2-1 to overtake Real Madrid, Atletico in the title race.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today in the Spanish La Liga, the league leaders, Barcelona paid a visit to Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium as they look to maintain their impressive winning run.

A win for the away team would see them extend their lead at the top of the table as they look to continue their chase for the title.

The first half of this match was quite a boring one as both sides were unable to find the back of the net despite several chances presented to both teams.

However, at the 65th minute of the second half, Raphinha put the ball past the home team’s goalkeeper to give Barcelona the lead. At the 80th minute, Lewandowski added another goal to the away team’s lead. However, Real Betis pulled a goal back with Kounde scoring an own goal five minutes later which saw the game end 1-2, with Barcelona taking all three points.

Meanwhile, this is how the league’s table looks like following this result.

