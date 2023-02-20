La Liga Table After Barcelona Re-established Their 8-Point Lead Over Real Madrid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yesterday’s Results

Elche 0-1 Espanyol

Rayo Vallecano 1-1 Sevilla

Atletico Madrid 1-0 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona 2-0 Cadiz

Barcelona defeated Cadiz 2-0 to retake the lead over Real Madrid by eight points last night. The Blaugrana led at the break thanks to Lewandowski’s driving finish following Roberto’s tap-in, but they were unable to extend it. Nonetheless, they were able to maintain another spotless record. Late on, Ramos and Lozano both had attempts that hit the post for Cadiz, but the league’s top club has only given up seven goals this season thanks to good fortune and Ter Stegen’s great performance.

La Liga Table After Yesterday’s Results

While Xavi will be pleased that Barcelona has won seven straight games in La Liga, he will also be pleased with some of his bench players’ performances at Camp Nou. Torres was electrifying on the right flank the entire game, while Roberto gave a tireless performance in the midfield that resulted in a goal and an assist. The Blaugrana are well-positioned heading into their Europa League showdown against Manchester United on Thursday.

