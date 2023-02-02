La Liga Reacts After Barca Hard-fought 2-1 Away Win That Placed Them 8 Points Clear Over Real Madrid

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Spanish football governing body popularly known as La Liga has today reacted after Xavi Hernandez led FC Barcelona team recorded a hard-fought 2-1 away league win in their 19th league game of the season.

Barcelona played the game away from home at the Estadio Benito Villamarin yesterday where they secured the whole maximum three points of the night that now placed them eight points clear at the top of the table.

The game was at first a balanced one between the two sides as there was nothing to separate them going into the half time break which ended one nil before Raphinha got the deadlock broken in the second half to make it one nil.

With ten minutes left to the end of the game, Robert Lewandowski got the lead doubled for the Catalan giant to make it two goals to nil before Jules Kounde scored an own-goal to get the deficit reduced for the host, as he put the ball into his own net to end the game two goals to one at full time.

After the game, La Liga reacted with a post made their verified Twitter handle with the caption indicating that Barcelona are now currently eight points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table, after which they capped it all by asking how the Los Blancos will respond to this wide gap later tonight when they play at home against Valencia at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Barcelona with their historic win of the night that made them the first team in La Liga history to beat Real Betis six times in a row away from home, will then be hoping to keep the tempo and momentum going in their next game as they continue their pursuit in the current campaign.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Harfoofficial (

)