La Liga: Barcelona vs Sevilla Team News And Analysis

All eyes will be on Camp Nou when Barcelona and Sevilla face each other in the La Liga round 20. Barca aim to extend their winning run to four games, but they will have to prove their worth on the field. Since both Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres are back from suspensions, I think that a home win will occur.

Ousmane Dembele is out of contention after limping off with injury in the Catalan derby at the weekend. Pedri is widely expected to replace the France international in the starting XI.

Los Sevillanos, on the other hand, defeated both Cadiz and Elche in front of home fans, but given their poor away record in the 2022/2023 season, I think that the league leaders are going to emerge triumphant in Sunday’s encounter. Both Marko Dmitrovic and Jesus Corona remain in the recovery room, while Alex Tellex is a major doubt.

Barcelona’s form is staggering, and they come into this one having won six successive fixtures, two of which have seen both teams score. Xavi’s outfit have still only conceded one home La Liga goal, but five of their last ten matches at all venues and in all competitions have seen both teams score.

Seven of those fixtures have been won over 90 minutes, and a further two in extra-time, while they are further strengthened by Robert Lewandowski’s return from suspension – he scored against Real Betis in midweek.

Fears of relegation at Sevilla are finally being banished, with three wins in their last four league matches meaning they have climbed clear of the relegation zone. Jorge Sampaoli’s side have struggled on the road though, going winless in four away La Liga matches, each of which have seen both teams score.

They do tend to find the back of the net though, doing so in 11 of their last 12 league games, and 13 successive outings in all competitions on the road. I think that both teams will score in this game, with Barcelona getting 3 points at Camp Nou.

A glance at their most recent head to head clashes dating back to 10/02/2021 tells us that Barcelona have won 4 of these and Sevilla 1, with the number of drawn games being 1. A sum of 13 goals were shared by the two clubs throughout the course of those matches, with 10 of them for Barca and 3 belonging to Sevillistas. This gives an average number of goals per game equal to 2.17.

The previous league encounter featuring the two was La Liga match day 4 on 03/09/2022 which finished with the scoreline of Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona. That time, Sevilla managed 46% possession and 9 attempts on goal with 4 of them on target. On the other side, Barcelona had 18 attempts at goal with 8 of them on target. Raphinha (21′), Robert Lewandowski (36′) and Eric Garcia (50′) scored.

Team : Barcelona

Simo Keddari (Unknown Injury), Keidi Bare (Ruptured ankle ligament) and Adria Pedrosa (Groin Injury) are not available for Barcelona gaffer Xavi Hernandez.

Team : Sevilla

Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli has some current player fitness concerns. Alex Telles (Knee Injury) and Marcao (Thigh muscle rupture) are not ready for selection.

