Kylian Mbappé scores five goals as PSG recorded a remarkable 7-0 away victory in Coupe de France

France national team star Kylian Mbappe was fantastic for French Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint Germain football club on Monday night, as he scored five goals in their remarkable 7-0 away victory over Pays de Cassel football club in Coupe de France.

The 24-year-old has been superb for Paris Saint Germain football club since the beginning of the season and he was able to impress again on Monday night, as he scored five of his team’s seven goals.

The former AS Monaco football club star was given a starting role in his team’s attack alongside Neymar Junior and Hugo Ekitike and the trio were exceptional in the game.

Five goals from Kylian Mbappe and a goal each from Neymar Junior and Spain national team star Carlos Soler gave Paris Saint Germain football club a convincing 7-0 victory.

Kylian Mbappé scored his first goal in the 29th minute, Neymar Junior doubled the lead in the 33rd minute, Kylian Mbappe scored his second goal of the game in the 34th minute and he completed his hat-trick in the 40th minute to end the first half 4-0.

Mbappe made it 5-0 in the 56th minute and Carlos Soler made it 6-0 in the 64th minute before Kylian Mbappe scored the last goal of the game in the 79th minute to end the match 7-0.

Kylian Mbappé was outstanding for Paris Saint Germain football club throughout the entire duration of the game and he was able to mark his excellent performance with five goals and an assist.

