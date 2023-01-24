Kylian Mbappe scores 5 goals after captaining PSG for the first time

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PSG beat Pays de Cassel 7-0 during their Coupe de France game yesterday. Kylian Mbappe captained his side yesterday for the first time despite playing alongside Neymar Jnr in the attack.

Mbappe scored 5 goals and also made 1 assist. This means that the French attacker made 6 goal contributions out of the 7 goals scored by his team.

Lionel Messi was not present yesterday, PSG replaced him with Ekitike who was not seen in yesterday’s game. Neymar jnr scored a goal and made 3 assists in the game, his presence also disturbed the opponent’s defenders so much.

Kylian Mbappe is really up for the Ballon d’or award. His main rival remains Lionel Messi. The Argentine attacker won the world cup and also player of the tournament. This keeps him ahead of Kylian Mbappe in the Ballon d’or ranking.

However, all hope is not lost for Mbappe. He can still get ahead of Lionel Messi but he will need to work more.

Swatman (

)