Kylian Mbappe Rejects Saudi Arabia Football Club Al-Hilal After Offering Him Huge Salary

Paris Saint-Germain winger Kylian Mbappe rejects the Saudi Arabia Football Club Al-Hilal, which offered him a huge salary just to make him come to the club to play for one season and will accept him moving to another club after the season.

The French player doesn’t want to meet Al-Hilal’s representative after Paris Saint-Germain put him on the sale list due to a lack of interest in signing a new deal with the club. The CEO of the club had already accepted Al-Hilal’s bid, and they have given the player the go-ahead to negotiate with him.

Kylian Mbappe was not taken to Japan for the preseason, and he is currently training with the players that are not needed at the club. Mbappe had already agreed to a personal deal with Real Madrid, and that may be his next destination.

Although Paris Saint-Germain are getting offers from big clubs all over Europe, they will only negotiate with the team that is ready to pay £200 million for the French attacker. However, there are big possibilities that he may end up at Real Madrid.

