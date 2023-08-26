Kylian Mbappe nets a stunning brace to inspire PSG to their 1st win of the season in French Ligue 1

France national team star Kylian Mbappe was in an astonishing form for Paris Saint Germain football club on Saturday night, as he scored a classic brace in their remarkable 3-1 victory over Lens football club in the Matchday 3 of the French Ligue 1 at Parc Dec Princes.

The former AS Monaco football club star was given a starting role by his coach, following his outstanding performance for the club in their last game, and he was able to perform excellently again, as he scored two beautiful goals against their opponent.

Kylian Mbappe started in Paris Saint Germain football club’s attack alongside Marco Asensio and Moussa Dembele and the trio were fantastic in the game.

Former Real Madrid football club star Marco Asensio broke the deadlock for Paris Saint Germain football club in the 45th minute to end the first half 1-0.

Kylian Mbappe doubled the lead in the 52nd minute through an assist from Lucas Hernandez, and Kylian Mbappe scored his second goal of the game in the 90th minute, before Morgan Guilavogui scored the last goal of the game in the 90+5th minute to end the match 3-1.

Kylian Mbappe was impressive for Paris Saint Germain football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to mark his brilliant display with a stunning brace.

The brace against Lens football club has now taken Kylian Mbappe’s goals to 3 in just two matches played in French Ligue 1 this season.

The win over Lens football club has now marked Paris Saint Germain football club’s first League victory of the season.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

c.nananews (

)