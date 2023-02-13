Kylian Mbappe Expected Set to Return for Paris Saint Germain’s UCL Match against Bayern Munich

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to reports in France, Kylian Mbappe is expected to be named in Paris Saint Germain’s lineup for their crucial match against Bayern Munich on Tuesday. This comes as a surprise, just 12 days after the striker suffered a thigh injury against Montpellier that was expected to keep him out for three weeks. However, Mbappe took part in a training session over the weekend and is now set to make a speedy recovery for the Champions League knockout game.

The upcoming game is vital for PSG as they aim to win their first Champions League trophy to add to their domestic dominance. In the 2020 final, they faced Bayern Munich but were defeated 1-0 with a goal from Kingsley Coman. If Mbappe does make a return, it will be a significant boost for manager Christophe Galtier’s side, who have struggled in the past two weeks without their star player. They have lost two of their three games and were defeated 3-1 by Monaco on Sunday. Despite their recent struggles, PSG remains at the top of Ligue 1 with a five-point lead over Marseilles.

After Tuesday’s match, Mbappe will be eager to regain his position as the league’s top scorer, currently held by 21-year-old Folarin Balogun of Reims. Balogun has netted 15 goals in 22 league games this season, including a last-minute equalizer against PSG last month.

