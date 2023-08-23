Kyle Walker And 4 Other Players On The List Of Fastest Players In The Premier League Since 2023

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker is the fastest player in the premier league since 2022/2023 season, 37.31 Km/h and he’s 33 years old. No other player is fastest than Walker in the premier league and his age isn’t slowing him down. He’s one of the best right-backs in the world right now.

Walker was an integral part of City’s squad that won the treble last season and he has continued his impressive performances this season. He’s one of the longest serving players in Manchester City and has been at the club even before the arrival of Pep Guardiola.

Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson is the second fastest player in the premier league since 2022/2023 season, 36.70 Km/h.

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk is the third fastest player in the premier league since 2022/2023 season, 36.63 Km/h. The Ukrainian forward struggled to impress at Chelsea last season but has improved more in performance since Mauricio Pochettino took charge. Mudryk is expected to get back to his best form this season.

Newcastle United forward Anthony Gordon is the 4th player on the list, 36.61 Km/h. He’s one of the most promising youngsters in football. Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez ranks 5th on the list, 36.53 Km/h.

