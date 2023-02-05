Kulusevski fueled by revenge and desire to lead Tottenham to Champions League glory

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dejan Kulusevski aims to lead Tottenham to a crucial victory against Manchester City in hopes of securing Champions League football next season. Tottenham is currently 5th place, four points behind Newcastle United who holds a top 4 spot. A win against City would reduce the gap to one point.

Kulusevski joined Spurs on loan from Juventus and made an impact by scoring in a 3-2 win against City last season. He explained how his desire to prove himself to Juventus motivated him to succeed in England. He also mentioned how being surrounded by Italian staff made him feel at home.

Kulusevski scored in Tottenham’s previous match against City, but the club suffered a 4-2 defeat. He admitted that Tottenham needs to improve their performance in big games, as they have suffered losses against Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea.

Kulusevski said that the team has a responsibility to perform, even in the absence of manager Antonio Conte, who underwent gallbladder surgery this week. He added that if the team wins, Conte will be the happiest man.

