KRC Genk confirms the signing of Nigerian star Tolu Arokodare as a replacement for Paul Onuachu

Belgium Pro League table toper KRC Genk football club have confirmed the signing of highly rated Nigerian youngster Tolu Arokodare Emmanuel on a permanent deal from Amiens football club of France, as a replacement for his compatriot Paul Ebere Onuachu who joined Southampton football club in the English Premier League on transfer deadline day.

Paul Onuachu has been one of the best players in the Belgium Pro League this season and he has been able to score many goals for the club.

The Nigerian international’s brilliant display for KRC Genk football club made him to be linked with a move to the likes of West Ham United football club, Bournemouth football club, Crystal Palace football club and Brentford football club, but Southampton football club eventually won the race.

Paul Onuachu has been scoring goals for fun for KRC Genk football club this season and he is currently the highest goal scorer in the Belgium Pro League with 16 League goals.

Toluwalase Arokodare Emmanuel has also been superb for Amiens football club in the French Ligue 2 since the beginning of the season and his form has made him to be signed as a replacement for Paul Onuachu by Southampton football club.

The 22-year-old has now signed a long time contract with KRC Genk football club from Amiens football club of France, after completing his medical and he will be looking forward to making his debut for the club when they play their next game in the Belgium Pro League this weekend.

