KLOPP OUT: Three Tactical Managers That Could Replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

The Merseyside based club Liverpool continued their inconsistent home form after they suffered an embarrassing 5 – 2 loss to Spanish side Real Madrid in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The English Premier League giants Liverpool were shambolic all through the match as they suffered a shock loss in tonight’s UCL match.

After their 5 – 2 loss to Real Madrid, The Reds have now conceded three or more goals on all competitions in 2023.

The home side Liverpool recorded 85% passing accuracy, 530 passes, 9 shots and 5 shots on target but they were unable to score more goals in the second half.

In recent weeks, The Merseyside based club Liverpool have been dismantled by their opponents as they have conceded numerous goals in their last few matches.

The Reds will travel away to face Spanish side Real Madrid in the second-leg encounter.

If Liverpool eventually sacks Jurgen Klopp, let’s take a look at three tactical managers that could replace him at Anfield Stadium;

1. TITE: The ex- Corinthians, Al-Alin and Palmeiras gaffer Tite is one of the most tactical mangers in the world of the football.

The Legendary Brazil tactician has a unique formation and strategy that suits Liverpool’s style of play.

2. DIEGO SIMEONE: The Legendary Argentina midfielder Diego Simeone is also one of the most tactical mangers in the world of the football.

The 52 years old gaffer has a unique formation and strategy that suits Liverpool’s style of play.

3. URS FISCHER: The current Union Berlin head coach is also a perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield Stadium.

The ex – Zurich, Thun and Basel gaffer has a unique formation that suits their style of play.

