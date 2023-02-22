KLOPP OUT: 3 World-Class Managers That Could Replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool head coach.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The English Premier League giants Liverpool continued their bad run of form after they suffered a 5 – 2 loss to Real Madrid in a crunch encounter between both clubs.

The Reds were dominant in the early stages of the game but they failed to maintain the momentum all through the match.

After their home loss to Real Madrid, the Merseyside based club Liverpool have now suffered six defeats in their last seven matches against Spanish sides.

The English Premier League giants Liverpool had much of the ball but their opponent exposed their defensive lapses.

In recent weeks, The Liverpool tactician Jurgen has now recorded more victories than losses in all competitions this year.

If Liverpool eventually sacks Jurgen Klopp, let’s take a look at three world-class managers that could replace him as Liverpool head coach;

1. TITE: The 62 years old tactician is one of the most tactical mangers in the world of the football.

The ex- Corinthians, Al-Alin and Palmeiras head coach Tite has a unique formation and strategy that suits Liverpool’s style of play.

2. DIEGO SIMEONE: The current Atletico Madrid head coach is also one of the most tactical mangers in the world of the football.

The Argentina tactician Diego Simeone has a unique formation and strategy that suits Liverpool’s style of play.

3. URS FISCHER: The Austrian gaffer Urs Fischer is also a perfect replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield Stadium.

The ex – Zurich, Thun and Basel head coach has a unique formation that suits their style of play.

