Kingsley Eduwo: Nigerian Striker Win Kuwait Crown Prince Cup With Al-Arab Sc

Nigerian Star, Kingsley Eduwo was the hero for Kuwaiti based side,Al-Arabi Sporting Club as his final spot kick was enough to deliver the Kuwait Crown Prince Cup to his side.

Haven fought through the group stages and other phases, Al-Arabi Sporting Club set up a finals against,Al-Salmiya Sporting Club in the finals of the prestigious Kuwait Crown Prince Cup.

Just like Al-Arabi Sporting Club, Al-Salmiya Sporting Club geared up for the finals after scaling through the group stages of the prestigious,Kuwait Crown Prince Cup.

First half of the game had Al-Salmiya Sporting Club breaking the deadlock at the 27th minute, a goal which was enough to see them through the first half.

Believing it was Uhuru already, Al-Arabi Sporting Club came through with an equaliser at the last gasp to send the game into extra-time.

With a goal apiece, the game stretched into the penalty kick with Nigerian international, Kingsley Eduwo with the decisive strike to earn a win for Al-Arabi Sporting Club

