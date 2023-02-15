Kingsley Coman sets unbelievable UEFA Champions League record that eluded Lionel Messi and Cristiano

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Following his team’s victory at PSG on Tuesday (February 14) night, Kingsley Coman of Bayern Munich established a rare Champions League record.

At the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the Round of 16 match, the 26-year-old scored the game’s lone goal in the 53rd minute to give the Bavarians a 1-0 triumph.

Coman made sure to make a strong statement to commemorate his 50th appearance in the competition.

But in a broader sense, the Frenchman also made history, as he became the first player to win 39 games in the competition after 50 games. Even the two most prolific scorers in the league, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, were unable to accomplish that.

In the 2020 final, Coman memorably scored the game-winning goal against PSG to help Bayern win their second continental treble and their sixth Champions League.

His most recent goal puts the Bundesliga’s top teams on track to defeat the Parisians as they attempt to reclaim the top spot.

Coman still has ways to go, though, before his accomplishments can be compared to those of Ronaldo and Messi. The “big two” have won the competition nine times in total, dominating it with their individual brilliance for more than a decade.

Ronaldo tops the scoring rankings with 140 goals scored, while Messi is just behind him with 129, despite the fact that the former no longer competes in Europe.

The Portuguese international joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr early this year after his contentious departure from Manchester United, and it’s possible that this may be his final significant engagement before retirement.

Meanwhile, Messi will try to pass Ronaldo in terms of career goals scored. However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will need to work his magic in Bavaria if PSG is to overcome a goal deficit.

