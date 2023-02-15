Kingsley Coman Sets A UEFA Champions League Record That Eluded Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman set a unique Champions League record following his side’s win over PSG on Tuesday night (February 14). The 26-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute to help the Bavarians win 1-0 at Parc des Princes in the first leg of the round of 16.

This is his 50th appearance in the competition, and Coman made sure to score in the clearest way possible. However, more broadly, the French player also set a record with his 39th win at the tournament, more than any other player in 50 games. That’s something that even Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo — the top two goal scorers in the tournament — can’t do.

Coman scored the winning goal against PSG in the 2020 final as Bayern won the Champions League treble for the sixth and second time on the continent. Now his latest strike has put the Bundesliga giants on a path to eliminating the Parisians as they look to return to the podium. Compared to the achievements of Ronaldo and Messi, Coman still has a long way to go. The “big two” have dominated the competition with their individual excellence for over a decade and combined to win a total of 9 times.

Ronaldo tops the scoring charts with 140 goals, while Messi is right behind him with 129, even though the striker is no longer playing in Europe. After leaving Manchester United bitterly, the Portuguese international joined Saudi side Al Nassr earlier this year, during what may be his last significant time before retirement. Messi, meanwhile, will be looking to catch Ronaldo on the all-time record. However, the 2022 FIFA World Cup champions will have to turn on the magic in Bavaria as PSG look to close the goal gap.

Source; Sportskeeda

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Micheal10 (

)