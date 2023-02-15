Kingsley Coman scores as Bayern Munich beat Paris Saint-Germain

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at the Parc des Princes this evening, in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, with Kingsley Coman once again managing to score against his former club.

After holding off a late PSG siege following the introduction of Kylian Mbappe in the second half, the result gives Bayern a significant edge going into the second leg at the Allianz Arena in just over three weeks.

Both teams struggled to create many clear-cut opportunities in the first 45 minutes, which made it cagey, but the German squad had the greatest scoring possibilities, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting looking especially lively.

The Bavarians controlled the ball for the majority of the first half as PSG battled to establish themselves and the hosts were unable to create much in the opposition third.

The Parisians only managed to get one shot off in the entire first half, and that came from a meek Lionel Messi free-kick in extra time, maybe due to the absence of their star player Mbappe, who was only deemed fit enough to sit on the replacements’ bench.

After a lackluster start to the game, both managers made changes at halftime. Alphonso Davies was introduced for Bayern, and the Canadian left-back immediately improved the situation.

Coman, who was unmarked at the far post, received the ball from the 22-year-old after he had collected it on the left. Coman made no mistakes in beating Donnarumma with a flawless shot, though in reality, the goalkeeper could have done better.

The goal was reminiscent of the winner in the 2020 Champions League final, and Christophe Galtier, the PSG manager, didn’t hesitate to substitute Kylian Mbappe because he wanted to avoid a repeat of that outcome. This is not the Frenchman’s first time scoring against his former team.

In the closing minutes of the match, the Frenchman came to life, first testing Yann Sommer after sprinting to the end of a ball over the top, then scoring after pouncing on a deflected Neymar shot, only to be disallowed by the linesman’s flag.

The 24-year-subsequent old’s attempt had to be disallowed by VAR, and Messi was prevented from tying the score thanks to a superb block from Benjamin Pavard, who put his body on the line to defend his team’s advantage. Pavard won’t be available for the return leg, though, as he was dismissed in stoppage time for a second booking after a sliding tackle on Messi.

Even though Bayern lost control of the game, they were still able to cling on for a vital victory, but you can’t help but feel that if Mbappe were to start the next encounter in just over three weeks, the outcome would be quite different.

