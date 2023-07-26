Kim Kardashian shares video of her son doing the Siu celebration with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr side held French Ligue1 Champions, Paris Saint-Germain to a goalless draw in their preseason friendly game at the Yanmar Stadium Nagai on Tuesday.

American media personality, model and actress, Kim Kardashian was present at the stadium with her son, Saint to watch the preseason friendly game between Al Nassr and Paris Saint-Germain in Japan.

After the final whistle, Kim Kardashian’s son were spotted his the Portuguese legendary attacker, Cristiano Ronaldo in the dressing room doing his Iconic Siuuuuu celebration.

Sharing a short video of her son and the Portugal national team captain, Cristiano Ronaldo doing the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo’s Siuuuuu celebration while wearing the new Al Nassr jersey, Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram story: “@cristiano @alnassar”

You will recall that three days ago, the American model, Kim Kardashian and her son were in Miami, Florida to watch Lionel Messi’s debut for his new club, Inter Miami.

Drop your take on this.

Gwin4real (

)