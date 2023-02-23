Kieran Trippier names Four Man United Stars Newcastle must be weary of ahead of the EFL Cup Final

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kieran Trippier has named the four “dangerous” Man Utd stars Newcastle must be weary of in the Carabao Cup finale on Sunday.

On Sunday, the Red Devils and Magpies will face off for English football’s first major silverware of the year. Man United are the favorites going into the final at Wembley and are looking to win their first trophy since winning the UEFA Europa League in 2017.

Newcastle has had to wait a lot longer for a trophy. As a matter of fact, they last won a significant trophy in 1955 when they won the FA Cup by defeating Man City 3-1.

While they aren’t viewed as big awards in the majority of people’s perspective, Newcastle did win the Intertoto Cup in 2006 and the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969.

With Nick Pope’s arbitrary suspension, Newcastle must decide who will play in between the sticks, Eddie Howe must decide between Loris Karius and Mark Gillespie because Martin Dubravka is tangled in knots.

Newcastle must do all in their power to reduce the effect of Man Utd’s key players in order to prevent whomever dons the gloves from being overworked.

Marcus Rashford, who has scored an amazing 16 goals since the World Cup, fits that description without a doubt. Kieran Trippier of Newcastle, though, believed that three more Man United players need to be closely watched in a pregame interview

The England international stated, “I’m familiar with Marcus” ( the Chronicle). I’ve always known how incredible he is, and he’s definitely reached some form, so I’m very happy for him.

“But it’s not just about one person; there’s Luke Shaw, Casemiro, and Bruno Fernandes, who have all been outstanding this season.

“we can’t concentrate too much on them. Of course we need to review them, but we also need to think about how we may hurt them.

“We want to win the final”.

