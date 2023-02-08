Kieran tripper names player that is better than Thomas Partey and Casemiro

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Atletico Madrid player Kieran Trippier claims West Ham Declan rice is better than Arsenal’s central midfielder Thomas Partey and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro.

Rice will be leaving West Ham in the summer although West Ham have revealed that they would only let him go if a fee of £120 million pounds is agreed.

Reports from London had suggested that Declan Rice is the main target for Arsenal in the summer but they would face stiff competition from their London rivals Chelsea and bitter rivals Manchester United. Mikel Arteta is eager to bring the English international to the team to strengthen his midfield position.

Kieran Trippier who had played with both Declan Rice in the England National team and with Thomas Partey in his time at Atletico Madrid, picked Declan Rice ahead of Thomas Partey when he was asked who is the better player among the two.

Declan Rice speaking further revealed that Declan Rice is among the best player in the world, that he reads the tempo of the game accurately and he’s better than Thomas Partey and Manchester United Casemiro because of his intelligence.

Godstime224 (

)