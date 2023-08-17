Key takeaways from Premier League 2023-24 GW1

The opening weekend of the Premier League 2023–24 season provided fans with thrilling matches and intriguing storylines. As teams battled for early supremacy, several major takeaways emerged from the action-packed matches. Here are three key observations from the first round of fixtures.

1. Manchester City’s Tactical Adaptation

Manchester City’s comfortable 3-0 victory over Burnley showcased their tactical adaptability in the face of adversity. The early injury to Kevin De Bruyne, their midfield maestro, forced Pep Guardiola into a reshuffle. The resulting adjustment highlighted the city’s depth and versatility.

Guardiola’s decision to shift away from his usual De Bruyne-centric approach was evident. With Rodri and Kovacic anchoring the midfield, Bernardo Silva stepped up to fill the creative void. This intelligent adaptation allowed City to maintain control of the game while transitioning to a slightly altered system. The match showcased the team’s ability to respond effectively to unexpected challenges, a trait that will be crucial in their title defence.

2. Liverpool’s Midfield Dilemma

Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea highlighted a midfield imbalance that Jurgen Klopp needs to address. The absence of a dedicated holding midfielder was glaring as Alexis MacAllister was left exposed in the middle of the park. Klopp’s tactical decision to deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold further up the field congested the central areas, leaving Liverpool vulnerable on the counter.

The lack of a defensive midfielder impacted Liverpool’s creative and defensive capabilities. The team’s usually solid defence was exposed, showcasing the need for a midfield anchor to provide cover and balance. The absence of a player like Casemiro was evident, leaving Klopp with the challenge of finding the right midfield setup to ensure both offensive and defensive stability.

3. Newcastle’s Title Contention

Newcastle’s fluid and attacking style of play under Eddie Howe is turning heads and raising eyebrows. Their impressive 5-1 victory over Aston Villa demonstrated a well-balanced midfield setup that allowed their attacking players to flourish. Howe’s approach emphasises high-intensity pressing, quick transitions, and clinical finishing.

This new style of play has transformed Newcastle into unexpected title contenders. With a quality midfield and prolific strikers, the team possesses the ingredients for success. Howe’s tactical philosophy aligns well with the squad’s strengths, making them a team to watch closely as the season unfolds. If they maintain this brand of football, the Premier League could witness a new title contender emerge.

