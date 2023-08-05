Key Signings Arsenal Should Make to Boost Their EPL Title Chances Next Season

Below is a list of three key signings Arsenal could make before the end of the transfer window to boost the team.

Mohammed Kudus

Arsenal are interested in Ajax’s £40 million-rated attacker Mohammed Kudus but are focusing on trimming Mikel Arteta’s squad before adding to their £200 million recruitment spree. His versatility is known to be particularly attractive to the club’s recruitment staff.

Joao Cancelo

According to reports, Arsenal are working on reaching an agreement with Joao Cancelo on personal terms. If a financial agreement can be reached with Manchester City, the Gunners may end up with one of the best Right-backs in the world.

Arsenal have been playing without a natural right back, and Joao Cancelo is expected to be signed for the position to create an offensive outlet in the position.

Edson Alvarez

According to reports, Arsenal, among other Premier League clubs, including West Ham United, are looking to reinforce their team with Ajax star Edson Alvarez before the end of the current transfer window.

Mikel Arteta believes the £30 million-rated star will be a good fit at the Emirates Stadium. He will provide healthy competition and solid cover for the long season.

