The West London based club Chelsea would be in action tonight when they face city-rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea reserve players, first team players and fringe players are already training ahead of their crunch EPL encounter against Fulham.

Most of the first team players were spotted at the Cobham training ground ahead of today’s league match at Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea superstars which include Enzo Fernandez, Christian Pulisic, Cesar Azpilicueta, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Pierre Aubameyang, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Dennis Zakaria, Carney Chukwuemeka, Reece James, Armando Broja, Connor Gallagher, Mason Mount, Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Raheem Sterling, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Thiago Silva, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Hakim Ziyech were all pictured at the training ground.

Let’s take a look at 3 key players that were present at Chelsea’s training session;

1. RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK: The England and Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek who was not fit to feature during recent EPL match has recovered to full fitness ahead of their home encounter against Fulham.

2. TREVOH CHALOBAH: The England and Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah who was subbed off during their goalless draw against Liverpool has resumed back to training ahead of tonight’s EPL match.

3. MYKHAILO MUDRYK: The Ukrainian and Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk who was only fit to make a substitute appearance during their 0 – 0 draw against Liverpool was pictured at the training ground ahead of today’s EPL match.

