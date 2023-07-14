Key Chelsea Players Who are Yet to Report For Preseason Preparation

The pre-season preparations under Mauricio Pochettino is now in full flight at Cobham center, many first team players including some new faces are back the club and are putting in the hard work ahead of the 2023-2024 football season.

Many young athletes, like Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Nicolas Jackson, Wesley Fofana, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Conor Gallagher, and Marc Cucurella, have been observed at the training facility, but there are still some important players who have not yet reported back to the team.

Emmanuel Fernandez. While on vacation, the midfielder has released a few videos of his individual training sessions while remaining in Argentina. Chelsea fans are eagerly awaiting his return.

Nkunku Christopher.Although Mauricio Pochettino and the new player’s teammates have not yet met, that day may be approaching.

It’s Mykhailo Mudryk.The winger is now on an extended vacation after representing Ukraine in the recently finished Euro under 21 championship in Romania.

Levi Colwil and Noni Madueke. Similar to Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke and Levi Colwil represented England at the Euro under 21 competition in Romania and won the championship title.

Before they board their flight to the United States of America, they will be expected to join the team.

François Badiashile.The injury the center back suffered prior to the season’s finish has not yet completely healed.

