Nigeria national team star Kelechi Iheanacho was fantastic for Leicester City football club on Wednesday night, as he scored a classic goal and also provided an assist for his compatriot Wilfred Ndidi in their remarkable 2-0 victory over Burton football club in the EFL Cup.

The former Manchester City football club star was given a starting role by coach Enzo Maresca and he was able to perform excellently in the game.

Kelechi Iheanacho started in Leicester City football club’s attack alongside Belgium national team star Dennis Praet and the duo were outstanding in the game.

Kelechi Iheanacho broke the deadlock for Leicester City football club in the 6th minute after receiving an assist from Marc Albrighton, and Wilfred Ndidi doubled the lead in the 45th minute after receiving an assist from his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho to end the first half 2-0.

Leicester City football club tried so hard to score more goals in the second half of the game, but all their efforts were not successful, as the match eventually ended 2-0.

Kelechi Iheanacho was outstanding for Leicester City football club throughout the whole duration of the game, and he was able to mark his excellent performance with a stunning goal and an assist.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to continuing his impressive performance for Leicester City football club when they play their next game.

The victory over Burton football club has now taken Leicester City football club to the next round of the EFL Cup.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

