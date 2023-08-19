Nigeria national team star Kelechi Iheanacho was in an astonishing form for Leicester City football club on Saturday evening, as they secured a remarkable 2-1 victory over Cardiff City football club in the Matchday 3 of the English Championship.

The former Manchester City football club star has been fantastic for Leicester City football club in the English Championship since the beginning of the season, and they were able to secure another hard-fought victory over their opponent.

Kelechi Iheanacho started in Leicester City football club’s attack alongside Stephy Mavididi and Wanya Marcal-Madivadua and the trio were outstanding in the game.

Leicester City football club took the lead through Portugal youngster Wanya Marcal-Madivadua in the 36th minute, through a fine teamwork from Nigerian international Kelechi Iheanacho, and Aaron Ramsey equalized for Cardiff City football club in the 45th minute to end the first half 1-1.

Substitute Chelsea football club loanee Cesare Casadai scored the winning goal for Leicester City football club in the 90th minute after receiving an assist from Jamie Vardy to end the match 2-1.

Kelechi Iheanacho was fantastic for Leicester City football club in the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory.

The Nigerian international will now be looking forward to building on his impressive performance for the club when they play their next game.

The victory over Cardiff City football club has now taken Leicester City football club to the second spot of the English Championship table with 9 points from 3 matches played.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

