Nigeria national team star Kelechi Iheanacho was fantastic for Leicester City football club on Sunday afternoon, as he came from the bench to inspire them to a remarkable 2-1 comeback victory over Coventry City football club in their Matchday 1 of the English Championship.

Kelechi Iheanacho was dropped to the bench by his coach, and he was able to perform excellently after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria star replaced Jamie Vardy in the 76th minute, and he was able to make an instant impact in the game.

Both teams efforts to score in the first half of the game were not successful, as the first half ended in a goalless draw.

Coventry City football club took the lead through Kyle McFadzean in the 47th minute and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall equalized for Leicester City football club in the 87th minute, before the England star scored his second goal of the game through a fine teamwork from substitute Kelechi Iheanacho and Stephy Mavididi to end the match 2-1.

Kelechi Iheanacho was fantastic for Leicester City football club after being introduced to the pitch in the second half of the game, and he was able to play a vital role in his team’s well deserved victory over their opponent.

The victory over Coventry City football club has now taken Leicester City football club to the 5th spot of the English Championship table with 3 points from 1 match played.

Photo Credit: Twitter.

