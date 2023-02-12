Kelechi Iheanacho becomes 10th player in Premier League history with best minutes per goal or assist

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Super Eagles of Nigeria dazzler Kelechi Iheanacho has become the 10th Player in the English Premier League history with best minutes per goal and assist, after contributing to 2 of Leicester City football club’s four goals in their remarkable 4-1 comeback victory over Tottenham Hotspur football club on Saturday evening.

The former Manchester City football club star was in an astonishing form for Brendan Rodgers led Leicester City football club on Saturday evening, and he was able to guide them to a convincing victory over their opponent.

The Nigerian international has not been getting enough playing time in all competitions for Leicester City football club this season, but he was given a starting role against Tottenham Hotspur football club on Saturday, having scored in his team’s last two matches, and he was able to score again.

Goals from James Maddison, Kelechi Iheanacho, Nampalys Mendy and Harvey Barnes helped Leicester City football club to secure a well deserved victory, and Uruguay national team star Rodrigo Bentancur scored for Tottenham Hotspur football club.

Kelechi Iheanacho has now scored three goals and provided three assists in his last three matches for Leicester City football club.

With Kelechi Iheanacho’s goal and assist against Tottenham Hotspur football club on Saturday evening, it means;

“Among players with 150+ appearances in the Premier League, Kelechi Iheanacho ranks 10th all-time for minutes per goal or assist:

86 – Henry

86 – Agüero

97 – Salah

102 – van Persie

105 – Kane

109 – Jesus

109 – Solskjaer

109 – Cantona

110 – Drogba

112 – Iheanacho.”

Photo credit: Twitter.

